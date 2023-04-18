Lifestyle

Avoid these tourist mistakes when traveling to Singapore

Singapore is a small but amazing country that hosts millions of visitors every year. With its world-class attractions, mouth-watering cuisine, and impeccable cleanliness, it is no wonder why tourists flock to this tiny island nation. However, there are certain things that visitors should be mindful of when traveling to Singapore. Here are some common tourist mistakes to avoid while visiting the Lion City.

Don't play with chopsticks

When dining in Singapore, don't go playing with your chopsticks. It might not seem like a big deal, but it is actually a big turn-off for locals. They think it is disrespectful and show that you don't get their culture. Plus, it is pretty cringe for everyone else at the table. For using chopsticks the right way, this simple guide can help.

Don't spit on the street

Don't even think about spitting on the street. It's a big deal there and locals won't hesitate to call you out. Plus, you could end up paying a fine of S$500 (Rs. 30,740). The city takes pride in keeping its streets clean and green, and spitting goes against that. To avoid public humiliation and a hefty fine, use a public restroom.

Don't make fun of their food

Even if you are not used to things like durian or chicken feet, don't make fun of them. Locals take their cuisine seriously and it is a big part of their identity. So, approach each dish with an open mind and embrace the chance to try something new. You never know, you might just find a new favorite food!

Don't go on and on about how draconian Singapore is

Singapore has a reputation for being strict with its laws, but do not go on and on about how draconian it is when talking to the locals. Most Singaporeans actually support their government's approach and some of those strict laws, like the ones against chewing gum and jaywalking are hardly ever enforced. Singapore's strict laws have helped them maintain a safe and orderly society.

Don't eat or drink in the metro

It is a big no-no to snack while waiting for the train at the MRT or while onboard. Not only is it frowned upon by the locals, but it is illegal too. You could be fined up to S500 (Rs. 30,740). Even drinking water can earn you a warning from the MRT steward. So, be cautious and avoid drinking or eating in the metro.