Follow these fashion tips to look good on a budget

Written by Sneha Das Apr 18, 2023, 10:17 am 3 min read

We all want to look fashionable but budgetary constraints often kill our dreams when we think of investing in the right outfits. However, you can still look chic if you know how to carry the outfits the right way. Rachel J Amirtharaj, celebrity fashion designer, and founder of La Fantaisie shares some budget-friendly fashion tips that'll make you stand out without breaking the bank.

Less is more

Ditch glam and bling and embrace simple looks to shine among the crowd and look classy, elegant, and stylish. Wearing blingy outfits can make it seem as though you are craving attention while simple and elegant ensembles are not only affordable but also look sober and chic. Keep it classic with a dress in a soft white tone to look fashionable on a budget.

Go for a monochromatic look

Unlike patterns, monochromatic looks can make you look super-stylish and well-groomed. It creates a seamless line from head to toe and also makes you appear slimmer and taller. If you have black colored trousers or jeans, pair them with the same colored top for a classy and trendy look. To enhance the look, wear a gold-tone layered neck chain and dark sunglasses.

Wear a belt

One of the most magical accessories in your wardrobe, a belt can change your overall semblance and make you look fashionable and elegant in a jiffy without the need to spend any extra money. You can wear a classic tan or black belt with trousers, skirts, or dresses to add oomph to your look. A belt will elongate your torso and enhance your curves.

Layer up your outfit

Invest in some classic outfits like a black and white t-shirt and layer it up with different small budget-friendly accessories to amp up the look without the need to spend a million bucks. Buy T-shirts in natural fabrics like cotton, silk, wool, or linen for comfort. You can layer up your outfit with a nice jacket, scarf, or stole for a statement look.

Go for neutral colors and follow the rule of three

People often think that loud colors make them stand out in the crowd, which is not true. Loud colors do not suit every occasion and therefore you should invest in neutral-colored clothes that will make you look extravagant. You can pair up neutral colors with different patterns or textures. Also, never combine more than three colors in any outfit to avoid a fashion disaster.