5 culturally-rich souvenirs to bring back from your Albania trip

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 18, 2023, 08:10 am 2 min read

The souvenirs in Albania are as unique and colorful as the country itself

Located in the heart of the Balkans, Albania offers a vibrant culture with scenic beauty. From handmade items to figurines of cult figures, Albania has many options for you to take back as memorabilia from your trip. Whether you are interested in history, culture, or nature, Albania has something to offer everyone. Here are some souvenirs you can shop from Albania.

Statue or painting of Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa was born in Skopje (now North Macedonia) which is a neighboring country to Albania, and she had Albanian ancestry. In Tirana, the capital of Albania, there is a Mother Teresa Square where you can find vendors selling souvenirs of her. You can also visit the Mother Teresa Memorial House in Skopje, which is only a bus ride away from Tirana.

Items featuring Skanderbeg, Albanian national hero

Gjergj Kastrioti Skënderbeu, also known as Skanderbeg, is considered the national hero of Albania for his rebellion against the Ottoman Empire in the 15th century. Skanderbeg was born in 1405 in the region of Kruja, which is now part of modern-day Albania. You can find his statue, postcards, keychains, flags, and paintings in various markets and souvenir shops throughout the country.

Raki

Raki is a traditional alcoholic beverage made from grapes. There are many other flavors as well, including plum, mulberry, peach, and cherry. The drink is often served as an aperitif or digestif. Since it is the national alcoholic drink of the country, you can't really leave without taking a bottle back home to share a toast with your friends.

Handwoven carpets

Known for their unique designs and high-quality craftsmanship, handwoven carpets are still a popular souvenir in Albania. These carpets are usually made from wool, and the designs are often inspired by traditional Albanian motifs and patterns. In Kruja, there is a famous carpet market where you can find carpets of various sizes and designs. Here's how to pick the perfect carpet for your home.

Olive oil

There are beautiful landscapes full of olive groves around the entire Albanian Riviera. The climate in the country is extremely favorable for growing the best olives. Look for high-quality, extra-virgin olive oil that has been produced using traditional methods. Many farmers sell their olive oil directly on the side of the street, or at local markets, but you can also buy from shops.