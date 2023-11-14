Delhi air quality worsens to 'severe' category days after Diwali

By Prateek Talukdar 10:46 am Nov 14, 202310:46 am

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has once again plunged into the 'severe' category

Just two days after Diwali, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has once again plunged into the "severe" category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said. A hazardous haze shrouded the national capital on Tuesday morning as the AQI in Bawana stood at 434, Dwarka at 404, ITO 430, Mundka and Narela at 418, 417 in Rohini and RK Puram, and Okhla at 402. On Monday, the overall AQI in Delhi was noted at 358, falling under the "very poor" category.

Why does this story matter?

Many residents celebrated Diwali with firecrackers, violating the Supreme Court order aimed at preventing Delhi's air quality from deteriorating further. The national capital's AQI has been in the "severe" or "very poor" category for two weeks, mainly due to stubble burning and lower temperatures. The Centre and Delhi government introduced numerous anti-pollution measures to improve air quality. However, in some areas, the AQI went off to charts, nearing 1,000 on a scale where 500 is marked as the most hazardous.

Delhi Police registers 97 cases related to firecracker ban violations

Amid people defying the Supreme Court ban on firecrackers, the Delhi Police reportedly recorded 97 cases regarding the violation. The majority of cases were filed in East Delhi and southwestern areas of the city at 29 and 28 cases, respectively. No cases were reported in Rohini and the outer northern areas of Delhi. Meanwhile, former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Vikram Singh attributed the failure to enforce the firecracker ban strictly to the Delhi Police's "complicity."

NDMC doubles parking fees amid rising pollution levels

Due to escalating pollution levels in Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled the parking fees at locations under its jurisdiction. Lasting until January 31, both on-road and off-road parking fees have been increased to twice their previous rates. The NDMC directly manages 41 of the 91 parking locations within its purview while outsourcing the rest. High-traffic areas such as Rajpath-AIIMS, Sarojini Nagar Market, Khan Market, and INA Market are among those impacted.

AAP, BJP exchange barbs over Delhi's pollution crisis

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Centre of being unwilling to "fulfill its responsibility" in complying with the Supreme Court's firecracker ban. In response, Delhi BJP Vice-President Kapil Mishra praised residents for defying the ban, describing it as an act of "resistance, freedom, and democracy." He added he was "proud" of the city, which is ruled by the AAP, for "bravely defying the unscientific, illogical, dictatorial ban."

AQI crossed 900 after Diwali celebrations

Following much-needed rainfall on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Delhi's air quality improved from "severe" to "poor." It experienced its best air quality in eight years on Diwali, with an average AQI of 218. Notably, Delhi's AQI on Diwali was 312 in 2022, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017, and 431 in 2016. On Monday morning, however, the AQI at Anand Vihar was 969 and Lajpat Nagar at 959.