Gurugram: Order to close schools withdrawn after AQI improves

1/2

India 1 min read

Gurugram: Order to close schools withdrawn after AQI improves

By Chanshimla Varah 09:20 pm Nov 13, 202309:20 pm

Classes will resume as usual

The order to suspend pre-school, pre-primary, and primary classes (Nursery to Class V) has been withdrawn in Gurugram after the air quality improved in the district. Classes will now resume as usual, the order by the deputy commissioner of Gurugram read. The order to suspend classes was issued on the suggestion of the Air Quality Management Commission and the Pollution Control Commission last Tuesday.

2/2

Order by the deputy commissioner of Gurugram