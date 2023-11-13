32-years of togetherness: Raymond Group chairman announces separation from wife

1/6

India 2 min read

32-years of togetherness: Raymond Group chairman announces separation from wife

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:33 pm Nov 13, 202307:33 pm

Raymond Group chairman Gautam Singhania announces split from wife Nawaz Modi

Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, Gautam Singhania, announced on Monday that he and his wife, Nawaz Modi Singhania, are parting ways after 32 years of marriage. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the industrialist stated that they grew together as parents and were a source of strength to each other. "It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here on," he added.

2/6

We will do what's best for our daughters: Gautam

Speaking about their two daughters, Gautam stated, "I am parting ways with her while we will continue to do what is the best for our two precious diamonds Niharika and Nisa." "Please respect this personal decision and kindly give us the space to settle all aspects of the relationship," he wrote. Singhania also mentioned "unfortunate developments in the recent past" in his post, as well as a lot of "unsubstantiated rumor mongering and gossip" by "not so well-wishers."

3/6

You can check out his announcement post here

4/6

Was stopped from attending Gautam's Diwali celebration: Nawaz

The announcement came shortly after a video purportedly showing Nawaz being denied entry to Gautam's Diwali celebration in Thane last week went viral. Standing outside JK Gram (Singhania's property), Nawaz alleges that she was invited to the party, but now she was not allowed to enter the premises. She also claimed that a man inside the gated premises obstructed her from entering the complex using security staff and local police.

5/6

Here's viral clip of Nawaz outside JK Gram

6/6

Singhania married Nawaz in 1999

However, Singhania did not go into detail about their separation and custody of their children. Singhania married Nawaz in 1999 after nearly eight years of courtship. Nawaz, the daughter of a prominent lawyer, studied law but later founded a gym in a posh neighborhood. She is the founder of Body Art Fitness.