Mumbai: Rat found in restaurant's food; chefs and manager arrested

India

Mumbai: Rat found in restaurant's food; chefs and manager arrested

Written by Rishabh Raj August 16, 2023 | 02:58 pm 3 min read

The food plate has been sent to Food and Drug Administration for examination

The manager and chefs of a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai were arrested on Monday after a customer found a dead rat in their food on the night of Sunday, August 13. An FIR was filed regarding the incident. The restaurant, however, claims that the accusation was aimed at "tarnishing the eatery's reputation," as reported by The Times of India.

The restaurant operates under the name Papa Pancho Da Dhaba

According to the complainant, Anurag Dilip Singh, 40, a senior manager at a private bank in Goregaon West, visited Papa Pancho Da Dhaba at Pali Naka, Bandra (West) on August 13. Singh and his friend Amin Khan ordered mutton and chicken thalis. While eating, Singh discovered an abnormal object in the chicken dish. To his shock, he found it was a dead rat.

When confronted, Singh got a vague response

Upon finding the rat, Singh immediately informed the hotel manager, Vivian Albert Siquiera, and confronted him about the issue. The manager provided an evasive response. Following this, Singh filed a formal complaint at the Bandra Police station. Responding to the complaint, the police registered a case against the restaurant manager, Vivian Albert Shikaver, the chefs working during the incident, and the chicken supplier.

Take a look at this utterly vomit-inducing view

Manager's response

The manager told TOI, he was headed home but returned to attend to the query. "The two customers were heavily drunk and the server spotted them consuming 'miniatures' (alcohol bottles) which they objected to since we do not serve alcohol. The two intentionally complained to extort money from us. The food is checked and microwaved so such a thing never happens," said the manager.

Advocate's response

Representing the restaurant, Devraj Gore, an advocate, stated that the two complainants were drunk and almost finished eating when they pointed out a rat to the manager. Gore suggests that the customers "tried to extort money" from the manager on this pretext. "This has been done to tarnish the restaurant's reputation which has not faced any complaint in 22 years," stated the advocate.

Manager and chefs arrested

Meanwhile, Sanjay Marathe, senior inspector at Bandra Police station, confirmed the arrest of the manager, Vivian Sequeira, and chefs Narayan Das and Sanjeev Kar in connection with the case. The charges filed against them include Sections 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), 336 (act endangering the life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Share this timeline