Own an OTG? Make these 5 easy vegetarian recipes

Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya Mail Last updated on Sep 13, 2021, 12:00 am

Since many restaurants are functioning minimally due to COVID-19, we have been missing out on a lot of delicacies. So tandoori aloo or your favorite kebabs seem to be out of reach now. But worry not! If you own an Oven Toaster Griller, aka OTG, you can recreate these from the comfort of your home. Here are some vegetarian recipes you can start with.

#1

Recipe number 1: Deliciously smooth butter biscuits

Ingredients: Refined flour (250 grams), butter (200 grams), powdered sugar (150 grams), edible soda (1/4 teaspoon), and vanilla essence (1/4 teaspoon). Beat butter and sugar together. Pass flour and soda through a sieve and mix with the butter-sugar mixture. Add vanilla essence and knead. Divide and mold the dough into desired shapes; place them on a baking tray. Bake at 170°C for 25 minutes.

#2

Recipe number 2: 'Tandoori aloo' to have with tea

Ingredients: Potatoes (1/2 kg), oil (2 tablespoons), red chilli powder (1 teaspoon), tandoori masala powder (1 tablespoon), cornflour (1 tablespoon), and salt to taste. Boil the potatoes and cut them into pieces. Coat them with salt, red chilli powder, tandoori masala, and cornflour. Brush some oil and keep them on a baking tray. Bake at 200°C for 25 minutes. Flip the pieces midway.

#3

Recipe number 3: Sweet and tasty banana cutlet

Ingredients: Raw Bananas (4), chopped onion (1), chopped green chilli (1), chopped coriander (2 teaspoons), grated ginger (1/2 teaspoon), oil (1 tablespoon), jeera powder (1/2 teaspoon) amchur powder (1/2 teaspoon), and salt. Boil and peel the bananas and mash them. Add the other ingredients (not oil) to it. Make balls, brush oil, and place them on the grill. Bake at 230°C for 20 minutes.

#4

Recipe number 4: Barbeque chips accompanied by a drink

Ingredients: Potatoes (1-2), oil (1 tablespoon), pepper (1/2 teaspoon), garlic powder (1/2 teaspoon), oregano (1/2 teaspoon), basil (1/2 teaspoon), and salt. Preheat the oven. Cut the potatoes into slices and mix them with oil, salt, pepper, garlic, oregano, and basil in a large bowl. Place the slices in a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes. Let them cool before serving.

#5

Recipe number 5: The one and only vegetable kebab

Ingredients: Vegetable pieces (carrots, beans, potatoes, etc.), cheese cubes, flour, oil, salt, seasoning ingredients. Mix vegetables like carrots, beans, potatoes, or any other veggies with cheese, flour, salt, and seasonings in a bowl. You can either apply oil on the baking tray and bake the kebabs or you can grill them as well. Bake or grill for 20 minutes. Serve hot with green chutney.