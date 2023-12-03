Telangana assembly poll results: BRS concedes defeat, KTR congratulates Congress

1/7

Politics 2 min read

Telangana assembly poll results: BRS concedes defeat, KTR congratulates Congress

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:05 pm Dec 03, 202305:05 pm

BRS concedes defeat in Telangana, KTR congratulates Congress

With the Congress all set to form the next government in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao accepted the party's defeat in the state assembly polls. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rao congratulated the Congress on its projected win and expressed his disappointment over the BRS's result. He also vowed that the party would bounce back in the state.

2/7

Why does this story matter?

After almost a decade, the grand old party is set to return to power in Telangana. During the 2014 assembly elections, the Congress lost to BRS, then Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which emerged as the single-largest party in the state. According to India Today, the Congress is leading on 65 seats, the BRS 37 and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 10.

3/7

You can check out Rao's tweet here

4/7

Congress to pick CM name for Telangana soon

Speculations around the next Telangana chief minister's name are making the rounds now that the Congress is expected to win. As per media reports, the most popular name remained the grand old party's Telangana chief, Revanth Reddy. However, the party's high command would make the final call. Other names are Schedule Caste (SC) leader Bhatti Vikramarka and former MPs Madhu Yashki Goud and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

5/7

'We'll try to do good work under Sonia, Kharge's leadership'

During a press conference in Hyderabad ahead of the party's poll victory, Reddy thanked the BRS and said that Congress would make policies, but giving suggestions is the responsibility of the opposition. While stating that the Congress government in Telangana will take everyone's suggestions, Reddy added, "We will try to do good work under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge."

6/7

Here's Reddy's full address

7/7

Kharge on Congress's success and poor show in assembly polls

Meanwhile, Kharge thanked the people of Telangana for the support they showed in the state assembly polls. He also addressed the Congress's poor show in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh﻿, and Rajasthan﻿, stating, "These three states have no doubt been disappointing." "But with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states," he added.