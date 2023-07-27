Karnataka: Driver allegedly stops schoolgirls without burqa from boarding bus

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 27, 2023 | 05:03 pm 2 min read

A bus driver allegedly refused to allow schoolgirls to board a bus without wearing burqa in Karnataka's Kalaburagi

A bus driver in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district reportedly refused to let schoolgirls board the vehicle because they were not wearing a burqa. The students said the driver of the government-owned Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) bus denied entry to even those wearing hijabs. They said the driver questioned their religious identity and insisted on Muslim girls wearing a burqa, not just a hijab.

Why does this story matter?

Last year, a controversy erupted in Karnataka's Udupi district over students wearing a hijab in college. Subsequently, the previous Karnataka government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) banned hijab in educational institutions, sparking an intense nationwide debate. Those supporting the ban said it was necessary to maintain a uniform dress code, while those opposing it alleged it was formulated to target Muslims.

Students were returning home from school when incident occurred

The bus reportedly plies on the Basavakalyan-Kalaburagi route, and the incident occurred on Tuesday evening at the Kamalapur bus stand while students were going home. One of the students said the driver asked her name. When she didn't reply, he told her, "If you are a Muslim, first wear a burqa, then talk." When they tried boarding the bus, he allegedly shooed them away.

Tire punctured: Driver clarification when confronted

In another video, the bus driver is seen arguing with a man, reportedly a school teacher. He is heard saying that he denied entry to the students because they tried to board the bus despite him telling them that the bus had a flat tire. No complaint has been filed regarding the incident.

