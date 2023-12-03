Temporary setbacks: Kharge on Congress losing polls in 3 states

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Dec 03, 2023

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called Congress's loss in polls as temporary setbacks

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanked the people of Telangana for bringing the party to power on Sunday. Calling the defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan a "temporary setback," he expressed confidence that the party would "overcome" it. "We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties," he added.

Why does this story matter?

The trends in the afternoon showed the BJP comfortably leading in three states, while the Congress was ahead in 63 out of the 119 seats in Telangana. The results will likely set the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP is facing the united opposition bloc. Currently, the BJP is ruling in MP, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is incumbent in Telangana. Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are being ruled by the Congress.

Kharge accepts Congress's 'disappointing' performance in 3 states

Taking to X, Kharge wrote, "We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties." He also thanked the people of Telangana for the mandate as the Congress is set to unseat BRS in the state. "I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan," Kharge said. However, he acknowledged that Congress's performance in these three states was "disappointing."

Congress president's post on X

INDIA bloc's crucial meeting in Delhi on Wednesday

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is scheduled to meet on Wednesday (December 6). The meeting will be held at Kharge's residence. This will be the first meeting of the alliance in almost three months. Its goal is reportedly to devise a strategy to challenge the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls. The meeting also comes amid reports of internal rifts in the bloc after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar accused the Congress of lacking preparation for the general election next year.

INDIA bloc allegedly losing momentum, Nitish blamed Congress

Notably, the Janata Dal (United) chief reportedly criticized the Congress party for the INDIA bloc allegedly losing its momentum. He claimed that the grand old party appeared more focused on assembly elections in five states than on the coalition's goals. The upcoming meeting offers a chance for alliance members to regroup and discuss tactics to fortify their stance against the BJP.