Cylinder subsidy, caste census: Congress's manifesto for Chhattisgarh assembly election

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:22 pm Nov 05, 202307:22 pm

Chhattisgarh poll: CM Baghel releases Congress manifesto

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel officially released the Congress's manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in the state on Sunday and made 17 big promises. As per the manifesto, the grand old party has vowed to undertake a caste-based census, provide another farm loan waiver, and grant free electricity up to 200 units if re-elected. The incumbent ruling party also said it would be providing a subsidy of Rs. 500 on cooking gas cylinders to women.

Why does this story matter?

The highly anticipated assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will take place in two phases on November 7 and November 17, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3. While Congress seeks to continue its rule in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be looking to dethrone the ruling government. The assembly polls are viewed as a litmus test for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Baghel highlights importance of caste-based census

During his media address in Rajnandgaon, Baghel spoke on the caste-based census and said, "A caste-based census would be conducted for the scheduled caste, tribal castes, backward classes, general category, and minorities." "This will not just provide a political benefit to those castes that have remained backward in these classes, but the government will also make a special policy for them and give them social and financial benefits," he added.

Check out Baghel's remarks here

Congress promises to provide health cover of Rs. 10 lakh

In its manifesto, the grand old party also promised to waive off the pending loans and dues of around 66,000 motor vehicle owners involved in the transportation business in Chhattisgarh. Under the "Dr. Khubchand Baghel Swasthya Sahayata Yojana," the party also vowed that state residents would get a health cover of Rs. 10 lakh instead of the current Rs. 5 lakh.

Here's Congress's manifesto of poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Modi's recent attacks on Congress over betting scam in Chhattisgarh

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of funding its assembly poll campaign in Chhattisgarh with illegal money earned through the Mahadev betting scam. Modi's remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked the Chhattisgarh chief minister to the multi-crore betting scam. Addressing a rally in the state, Modi also urged people to question the Congress government over its links to the scam.

Why Centre not banning Mahadev betting app? asks Baghel

Reacting to the accusations, Baghel asked why the Centre had not banned the Mahadev betting app and apprehended its director. The Mahadev online betting app provided a platform for illegal betting on live sports like cricket, football, tennis, card games, and poker, among others. It was allegedly run by Dubai-based Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. Speaking to PTI, the grand old party leader also questioned, "What were the customs officials doing when the money (related to the app) reached here?"