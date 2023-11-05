TMC's Saket Gokhale files complaint against Modi for MCC violation

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:24 pm Nov 05, 202305:24 pm

TMC's MP alleged MCC violation by PM Narendra Modi in Chhattisgarh

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during an election rally in Chhattisgarh. He alleged that PM Modi violated the MCC by improperly announcing the extension of the government's free ration scheme for the next five years. Gokhale argued the announcement was made during an ongoing campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to sway voters.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP used PM Modi in its last leg of campaigning for assembly polls in Chhattisgarh. He held a mega rally in Durg and announced the extension of the free ration scheme in the country in the latest poll push for the BJP in the state. Per Gokhale, this announcement is in violation of Clause VII (6)(a) of the Election Commission's MCC. The saffron party is looking to dethrone Congress after five years.

Gokhale questions timing, stage of PM Modi's announcement

In his letter to the ECI, Gokhale stated that the announcement could have been made before or after the elections, stressing it was not urgent or time-sensitive. He claimed that PM Modi made the announcement while campaigning for the BJP at an election rally, not in his official capacity as PM. Gokhale cited Clause VII (6)(a) of the MCC, which states that ministers and other authorities shall not announce any financial grants or promises from the time elections are announced.

What Gokhale posted on X

Alleged violation of MCC by PM Modi

Gokhale claimed the policy or scheme announcement was a clear violation of the MCC in force in Chhattisgarh. He alleged it was an attempt by the party in power to influence the electorate. Gokhale urged the poll body to take cognizance of his complaint and initiate action against PM Modi to allow free and fair elections. His complaint also emphasized the importance of ensuring that all parties adhere to the rules and regulations set by the ECI.

MCC violations are taken seriously by ECI: CEC

Although the MCC does not have statutory backing, it is strictly enforced by the ECI. Certain elements of the MCC, however, can be legally enforced by soliciting corresponding provisions in other ordinances. During a recent interview, Chief Election Commission (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said any violations of the MCC are taken seriously and appropriate action would be taken to address them. The ECI will likely review and examine Gokhale's complaint against PM Modi and decide whether further action is necessary.