Elvish Yadav came to Shinde's residence, performed aarti: Sanjay Raut

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:42 pm Nov 04, 202305:42 pm

Elvish Yadav performed aarti at Shinde's residence: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that YouTuber Elvish Yadav—booked for allegedly using snake venom at rave parties—visited the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and performed aarti. Taking a dig at Shinde on Saturday, Raut questioned if the drug racket in Maharashtra is being operated under the protection of the CM.

Why does this story matter?

Raut's remarks came just a day after the Noida Police arrested five individuals for allegedly supplying snakes and snake venoms at rave parties. The police also filed an FIR in the case, which included the name of Yadav. A case was filed under Sections 51, 50, 49, 48 (A), 39, and 9 of the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act against the five individuals. They were sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Raut questions Yadav's visit to Shinde's residence

While referring to Yadav, the Shiv Sena (UTB) leader claimed that the "biggest drug mafia" of India who sells snake venom came to CM Shinde's residence. "He was welcomed and performed Lord Ganapati Aarti. Does CM not have intelligence about who comes to your residence? The nation wants to know because this drug case is related to the nation," he added.

Check out Raut's comments on Yadav, Shinde

Congress leader attacked Shinade over same issue

On Friday, Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil also attacked the Maharashtra CM over the same issue. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Patil asked if the residence of Shinde was "becoming a tourist spot for criminals." "In the current Eknath Shinde's regime, a YouTuber called Elvish Yadav who organizes rave party using venomous snakes was a special invitee at Varsha for Ganpati aarti," he tweeted. "Where have you taken my Maharashtra?" he asked.

Here's Patil's post on X

Dragging CM into all this is absolutely wrong: Fadnavis

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at Raut for "dragging" Shinde into the snake venom case. He claimed that Yadav was invited since he had won a reality show (Big Boss OTT 2) at the time. He also stated that there were no allegations against him then. "Whenever Ganeshotsav happens at the CM residence, celebrities come there. I think dragging CM into all this is absolutely wrong," Fadnavis told the media.

Details on complaint against Yadav, others in snake venom case

After the People For Animals (PFA)'s Animal Welfare Officer, Gaurav Gupta, filed a complaint against Yadav and other YouTubers for filming videos with snakes and venom at Noida-NCR farmhouses, police sprung into action. Gupta also alleged that these individuals illegally organized rave parties and invited foreigners to consume snake venom and narcotics. Interestingly, the founder of the PFA is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Maneka Gandhi.