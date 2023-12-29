Jharkhand: Old-age pension qualifying age reduced to just 50 years

1/3

India 1 min read

Jharkhand: Old-age pension qualifying age reduced to just 50 years

By Snehadri Sarkar 04:20 pm Dec 29, 202304:20 pm

Hemant Soren makes big announcement on old-age pension in Jharkhand

In a major announcement, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Friday that the state government has decided to reduce the qualifying age for old-age pension to 50 years from 60. He was addressing a gathering at Ranchi's Morhabadi Maidan on his government's fourth anniversary. Soren added that 75% of jobs will be reserved for locals in companies that establish their offices in Jharkhand.

2/3

Soren brags about Ranchi's infrastructural development

Soren also stated the people of Jharkhand are the ones who "form the government," adding he was only an "instrument" to deliver their rights to their doorstep. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader further claimed, "The people of Ranchi have been forced to crawl on the streets for the past years... But today, flyovers are being constructed at a rapid pace in Ranchi."

3/3

Here's what CM Soren posted on X