Dense fog disrupts transport in North India, red alert issued

India

By Riya Baibhawi 03:20 pm Dec 29, 202303:20 pm

IMD has forecasted foggy conditions in coming days

Heavy fog continued to disrupt transportation across North India, causing delays in numerous flights and trains on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that very dense fog conditions will last until Tuesday (January 2), with cold day conditions anticipated in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Moroever, a red alert has been issued over foggy conditions for Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi on Friday and an orange alert for Saturday. Punjab has an orange alert warning until Sunday.

Why does this story matter?

As the cold wave continues to grip North India, most states and union territories have been blanketed by dense fog. Thick fog across the Indo-Gangetic Plain and snowfall in hilly areas have severely affected commutes, especially as people gather to celebrate New Year holidays. On Wednesday, over 100 flights at Delhi's IGI Airport were disrupted. Multiple road accidents were also reported in neighboring states. Videos and photos online showed people taking refuge in shelter homes to beat the freezing conditions.

Low visibility impacts trains and flights

The thick fog has significantly affected train services, with many running 10-12 hours behind schedule. The Northern Railway stated that the impacted trains include the Rajdhani Express on the Delhi-Howrah route. Flight operations have also been disrupted, with visibility recorded at 150 meters in Delhi, slightly better compared to the last two days. The IMD has also asked people to get in touch with concerned airlines, railways, and state transport authorities for updates regarding the journey schedules.

IMD predicts Delhi's minimum temperature to remain around 7 degrees

In a respite to residents, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius on Friday, up from 8.4 degrees Celsius the day before. However, the IMD predicted the minimum temperature will remain around 7-8 degrees Celsius over the next five days. It has cautioned people not to venture out early in the morning, particularly between 4:00am and 10:00am. A fresh western disturbance might hit northwestern India from Friday, triggering rain or snow until Monday in the hilly regions.

Road accidents increase amid dense fog

At least six people died and 12 others were injured in two separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh due to low visibility on Thursday. Earlier that day, four people were killed and six injured in separate road collisions because of dense fog. The IMD has advised drivers to use fog lights and exercise caution while driving or using any mode of transportation. Notably, schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, remain closed due to cold conditions.

Video: IMD update about fog conditions in North India