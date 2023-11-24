Delhi airport set to surpass pre-pandemic passenger traffic in FY24

1/3

India 1 min read

Delhi airport set to surpass pre-pandemic passenger traffic in FY24

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:19 pm Nov 24, 202306:19 pm

Terminal 4 might be on the way

Delhi's bustling airport is on track to surpass its pre-pandemic passenger traffic, with over 70 million passengers anticipated this fiscal year. Terminal 1 (T1) is set to expand by February next year, boosting domestic air passenger capacity by 23 million, according to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar. This expansion will help accommodate the growing demand for air travel in the region.

2/3

Terminal 2 to temporarily serve international flights

In the short term, Terminal 2 (T2) will transition into an international terminal, as revealed by Jaipuriar. Currently serving domestic flights, T2 has a passenger handling capacity of 15 million. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in India's capital is the nation's biggest airport and is operated by DIAL. As of now, only Terminal 3 (T3) manages international operations.

3/3

Decision on Terminal 4 depends on traffic trends

The Delhi airport currently consists of three terminals—T1, T2, and T3—and the decision to introduce a fourth terminal (T4) will be based on traffic trends. As India's largest airport, IGIA plays a vital role in the country's aviation sector. The ongoing expansion and potential addition of T4 showcase DIAL's dedication to meeting the increasing demand for air travel here.