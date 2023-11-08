Delhi pollution: Early winter break for schools from November 9-18

The Delhi government has announced an early winter break for schools from November 9 to 18

Amid severe air pollution in Delhi, the government has announced an early winter break for schools from November 9 to 18. The Arvind Kejriwal government made the announcement as the city has been shrouded in smog for six consecutive days. Usually, the winter break is scheduled between December and January when temperatures approach the season's lowest bracket.

Why does this story matter?

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the "severe" category for the past week. While Delhi has been regarded as the world's most polluted city, lowering temperatures coupled with stubble burning in surrounding regions further deteriorate the air quality. The Supreme Court on Tuesday called the Delhi government's odd-even rule mere optics while directing the Punjab government to stop stubble burning anyhow.

Here's the official order

Adverse weather conditions not improving soon: IMD

The government order said all students and teachers can stay at home to avoid the adverse weather conditions, which do not seem to be improving anytime soon, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Monday, the Delhi government directed all schools to suspend physical classes until Friday, except for Classes 10 and 12. Delhi's AQI on Wednesday morning stood at 421.

Centre enforced GRAP IV on Sunday

The government took the decision after a meeting of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Education Minister Atishi, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, and senior officials. The Centre enforced the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV on Sunday to curb pollution, which restricts 50% of employees to work from home, bans diesel trucks and construction activities, and allows the closure of schools.