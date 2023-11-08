Assam Congress MLA arrested for derogatory remarks against Hindus priests

By Riya Baibhawi 12:52 pm Nov 08, 202312:52 pm

Aftabuddin Mollah represents Jaleswar constituency

The Assam Police has arrested Congress MLA Aftabuddin Mollah on accusations of making offensive comments about priests, namgharias, and holy persons. Addressing a public event in Jaleswar on Saturday, he said, "Wherever there is a rape, always a sadhu or namghoria is involved. They blame Muslims to hide the sins committed by Hindu priests." A case against him has been filed at the Dispur Police Station under Sections 295(a), 153A(1)(b), and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Why does this story matter?

Several leaders have been arrested for delivering "hate speech" against members of a certain community or leader in the past. In March, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi lost his Parliament membership after a conviction in a 2019 defamation case related to the Modi surname. Last year, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan was found guilty of hate speech against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Rampur court awarded him a two-year jail term.

Case registered at Dispur Police Station

Mollah's arrest followed complaint from Guwahati resident

Mollah's arrest was made following a complaint registered against him by Guwahati resident Deepak Kumar Das. Director General of Police, GP Singh, later confirmed that a case was lodged at Dispur Police Station under the appropriate IPC sections after receiving a complaint. Mollah is an MLA from the Jaleswar assembly constituency. He previously represented the constituency from 2001 to 2006.

State Congress issues show-cause notice against Mollah

Per OpIndia, Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah issued a show-cause notice to Mollah for delivering the hurtful and inciting speech. Being a secular democratic party, the Indian National Congress is totally against spreading hatred and making poisonous religious and communal comments, Borah said. He also pointed out that INC respects all the religions in the country and doesn't support Mollah's statement. Notably, the Congress's national leadership has not released any statement in regard to the case.