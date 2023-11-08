Delhi bans entry of app-based cabs registered in other states

1/6

India 3 min read

Delhi bans entry of app-based cabs registered in other states

By Riya Baibhawi 05:46 pm Nov 08, 202305:46 pm

Only taxis with Delhi registration numbers will be permitted to operate within the city limits

The Delhi government placed a ban on app-based taxis registered in other states from entering the city on Wednesday. Per the Arvind Kejriwal administration, only taxis with Delhi registration numbers will be permitted to operate within the city. This came after the Supreme Court (SC) underscored that there were too many cabs on Delhi roads, often with one passenger each, and asked the Delhi government to act on it. Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 999 on Wednesday.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Even before the arrival of winter and the resulting smog, Delhi topped the global rankings of polluted cities, posing serious health risks to residents. Delhi-NCR has been reeling under "severe" air pollution, with the AQI crossing 700 in several areas. In its latest anti-pollution measure, the Aam Aadmi Party-led administration invoked measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect. The Delhi government has also taken other measures under its Winter Action Plan.

3/6

Strict measures under GRAP Stage 4

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot observed that despite the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 restrictions due to hazardous air quality, polluting vehicles continue to enter the city. He instructed officials to conduct thorough inspections at border checkpoints. GRAP Stage 4 restrictions encompass a ban on all construction activities and the entry of polluting trucks into the capital. Gahlot also highlighted that the Supreme Court is closely monitoring Delhi's pollution levels and cautioned that any negligence could result in severe consequences.

4/6

SC asks Delhi government to make smog towers operational

On Tuesday, the top court also asked authorities to take immediate measures to make the smog towers in Delhi operational. Last week, a video showing a locked smog tower in Delhi's Connaught Place went viral on social media. The closed air purifier triggered a blame game between the Centre and the Delhi government. Smog towers are structures that act as large-scale air purifiers and reduce air pollution particles. They also monitor air quality.

5/6

SC guidance on anti-pollution measures

Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) are battling an uptick in air pollutants, smog, and overall deteriorating air quality. To address air pollution concerns in the NCR, especially during October and November, the Supreme Court has been providing guidance to the respective governments. The SC has also asked Delhi and four other states—Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan—to provide a detailed affidavit listing measures taken to curb air pollution.

6/6

Poll Do you think the latest measures will curb air pollution in Delhi-NCR?