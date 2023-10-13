Delhi HC dismisses NewsClick founder, HR's pleas challenging remand order

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:59 pm Oct 13, 202302:59 pm

Delhi HC upholds trial court order remanding NewsClick Founder, HR to 7 days' police custody

The Delhi High Court dismissed the pleas on Friday filed by NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR chief Amit Chakraborty challenging the order by a trial court remanding them to seven days of police custody in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case. According to the news outlet The Wire, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela upheld their seven-day police remand.

This development comes days after the NewsClick duo was sent to a seven-day police remand on October 10 after being apprehended by the Delhi Police on October 3 for allegedly taking money to spread pro-China propaganda in India. Before arresting Purkayastha and Chakraborty, the police also raided several locations linked to the news portal and seized its digital data and dossiers.

Appearing for the NewsClick founder, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued in the court that the grounds of arrest were not provided during apprehensions or even in the remand order, which violates the Supreme Court's order on arrests. Furthermore, Sibal also claimed that Purkayastha wasn't allowed to have a lawyer of his choice present during the remand order's passage.

On the alleged funding claims against the news portal, Sibal claimed that "not a rupee, not a penny" was received by NewsClick and Purkayastha from China. Advocate Dayan Krishnan, appearing for Purkayastha, also argued that the magistrate who sent the accused to seven-day remand didn't check if they had access to their lawyers, reported Live Law.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, argued that the accused were "informed" about the grounds of arrest. He argued that a written copy isn't essential under the UAPA guidelines. Furthermore, Mehta stated that approximately Rs. 75 crores were received from China and that the accused individuals allegedly ensured that India's integrity and stability were compromised.

Per the FIR, secret inputs suggest that Indian and foreign entities funneled funds worth crores illegally into NewsClick and accused United States (US) millionaire Neville Roy Singham and jailed activist Gautam Navlakha of spreading Chinese propaganda. It also claims that emails between Neville, Purkayastha, and "some other Chinese employees" disclosed a plan to show Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir as not parts of India.