GRAP Stage 2 implemented amid Delhi's 'very poor' air quality

By Prateek Talukdar 02:24 pm Oct 23, 202302:24 pm

Delhi's air quality reached the 'very poor' category, reportedly touching 306 on Monday

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to the "very poor" category, reportedly touching 306 on Monday. Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai attributed the worsening air quality levels to reduced wind speeds brought about by gradually dropping temperatures. Moreover, Rai said on Monday that the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital to curb air pollution.

Earlier this year, IQAir's World Air Quality Report ranked Delhi fourth on its list of the world's most polluted cities. Meanwhile, lower temperatures and foggy conditions in winter worsen the air quality by trapping particulate matter (PM). Huge amounts of smoke due to stubble burning in Delhi's surrounding areas after harvest and bursting firecrackers in the festive season further add to the problem.

To note, Delhi's average 24-hour AQI on Sunday stood at 313, while it was only 248 on Saturday. The AQI near Anand Vihar was measured at 345 on Sunday, 360 near New Moti Bagh, and 330 around Delhi University. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed the AQI of Greater Noida was 354, Noida 304, Ghaziabad 246, Gurugram 255, and Faridabad 322.

Separately, the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), a statutory body that oversees the implementation of the GRAP, asked officials in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday to hike parking fees to discourage private transport. It also asked authorities to expand services of CNG or electric buses and metro trains. Notably, the GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures.

This is the first time Delhi has seen "very poor" air quality since May 17, when the national capital's overall AQI reached 336. An AQI between 0-50 is considered as "good," 51-100 as "satisfactory," 101-200 as "moderate," 201-300 as "poor," 301-400 as "very poor," 401-500 as "severe," and above 500 as "severe plus," per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).