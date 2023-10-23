Delhi: 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' replaces odd-even anti-pollution rule

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:50 pm Oct 23, 202305:50 pm

'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign has returned to Delhi amid deteriorating AQI

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" initiative would be relaunched on Thursday, as the national capital's air quality index (AQI) has dropped to "very poor." Under this, commuters are urged to switch off their vehicle engines when the light turns red at traffic signals. Also announcing a firecracker ban in Delhi during Dussehra, he asked residents to cooperate in lowering air pollution, stating, "Whatever work we do will have an impact."

Why does this story matter?

Every winter, fireworks during Diwali and stubble burning plunge Delhi's air quality to hazardous levels. Lower temperatures and foggy conditions in this season worsen the air quality by trapping particulate matter (PM). To recall, the AQI reportedly broke all previous records in the capital city the morning after Diwali in 2021. Earlier this year, too, IQAir's World Air Quality Report ranked Delhi fourth on its list of the world's most polluted cities.

Using dust suppressant powder; odd-even rule not under consideration: Rai

On Monday, Rai said the odd-even vehicle restriction was not currently under consideration. Under this, private vehicles with license plates ending in odd numbers operate on odd dates and vice versa. However, this winter, the government has, for now, opted to reintroduce the aforementioned campaign, utilize dust suppressant powder, and mandate motorcyclists to update their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. For the first time since May, Delhi's air quality reached "very poor" on Sunday, with an average AQI of 313.

GRAP Stage 2 implemented; minister expresses displeasure over officers' absence

Moreover, Rai announced that the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital to curb air pollution. "Apart from 13 hot spots, eight other points (in Delhi) were identified where AQI was recorded over 300. Nodals (authorities) were instructed to deploy special teams at these eight points, where local sources of pollution will be assessed," he said. However, he expressed disappointment over the absence of the department secretaries in Monday's pollution-related meeting.

AQI recorded at different locations in Delhi

On Sunday, the AQI near Anand Vihar was measured at 345, 360 around New Moti Bagh, and 330 near Delhi University. Per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the AQI of Greater Noida﻿ was 354, Noida 304, Ghaziabad 246, Gurugram 255, and Faridabad 322. Notably, an AQI between 0-50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-500 "severe," and above 500 "severe plus," per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Delhi government seeks blanket ban on firecrackers across NCR

Separately, on Saturday, the Delhi government sought a total ban on the bursting of firecrackers and the movement of diesel buses throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) in light of the winter season. The proposal was brought up during a joint meeting of states with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. This came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Delhi government introduced a 15-point action plan to mitigate air pollution during the winter.