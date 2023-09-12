Over 20 dead, schools shut as rains batter Uttar Pradesh

India

Over 20 dead, schools shut as rains batter Uttar Pradesh

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 12, 2023 | 11:38 am 3 min read

Over 20 persons have died and schools remained shut as rains battered Uttar Pradesh

At least 21 people died in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall lashed Uttar Pradesh, causing waterlogging and disrupting daily life, reported The Times of India. The unprecedented situation also led to the closure of schools in Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri, forcing people to stay indoors. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in many places of the country till Thursday, with a "very heavy rainfall" alert issued in parts of Odisha and Uttarakhand.

Deaths due to rain-related incidents in UP

Citing the UP Relief Commissioner's Office, TOI reported that 15 people died in rain-related incidents on Monday. These included three in Hardoi, two each in Lucknow, Barabanki, and Kannauj, and one each in Amethi, Kanpur, Unnao, Sambhal, Rampur, and Muzaffarnagar. Lightning also claimed two lives in Pratapgarh and one each in Barabanki and Jalaun. Deoria and Hardoi reported a death each by drowning. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conveyed his condolences and also directed officials to expedite relief efforts.

Schools closed, exams suspended amid lightning threat

In light of the possibility of severe lightning, schools in UP's Lucknow and Lakhimpur Kheri have been ordered to remain shut, and people have been advised not to venture out. Moreover, the Nipun Assessment Test (NAT) examination in the state's government schools has also been deferred. The western region of UP is expected to receive rain till Sunday, with an alert issued for lightning over the state for the next three days.

IMD issues weather alert for multiple states

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Odisha, Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, India Today reported. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also likely in some areas. The IMD has issued an orange alert in Dehradun, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand, predicting heavy rain on Wednesday.

Weather Department's forecast map shared on X

Landslides, house collapses in Uttarakhand; rainfall forecast in Rajasthan

Furthermore, continuous rain in some regions of the Tehri and Bageshwar districts in Uttarakhand led to landslides and house collapses. Schools in Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar have also been closed amid the rain alert. The IMD sounded a yellow alert in 12 districts of Uttarakhand following the heavy rainfall forecast. Meanwhile, Rajasthan is likely to witness light to moderate rains in the next few days, with a possibility of isolated downpours in the eastern region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Share this timeline