India

Husband murders 61-year-old lawyer wife at Noida home, arrested

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 11, 2023 | 07:19 pm 2 min read

Wife killed by husband after she opposed sale of bungalow: Cops

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a lawyer named Renu Sinha was found dead in the bathroom of her Noida Sector 30 bungalow on Saturday, reports said on Monday. Renu's husband, Nitin Nath Sinha, has been arrested for allegedly murdering her. The police were alerted by the lawyer's brother after his calls to her for two days went unanswered.

Police reveal reason behind Noida lawyer's murder

According to the news outlet NDTV, the police revealed that the possible motive behind the lawyer's murder was a disagreement between the couple over selling their Noida bungalow. While the accused husband allegedly wanted to sell the property and had even taken a token sum from a prospective buyer, the victim wasn't prepared to sell the home, which caused frequent fights between them.

Accused hid for 36 hours in bungalow's storeroom

As per Hindustan Times, the police on Sunday revealed that they found the 61-year-old victim woman's husband missing upon arriving at the crime scene. However, it was later found that Nitin was hiding inside the storeroom of the bungalow for over 36 hours before the police tracked down his phone and arrested him.

Know how Renu might have been murdered by Nitin

Earlier, Noida Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Rajneesh Kumar revealed that no superficial injuries were found on Renu's dead body. "However, it is suspected that she was shoved aside during a heated argument and later died. All household items were found in place," the Noida ASP told Hindustan Times on Sunday.

FIR registered against accused, charged with murder

On the other hand, The Indian Express reported that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Furthermore, the police confirmed that a thorough probe into the incident is underway, and further legal action will be taken against the victim's husband accordingly.

Renu stopped practicing few years back

Hindustan Times reported the deceased worked with the Delhi High Court earlier. However, she stopped practicing a few years ago. She lived with her husband at their Noida bungalow while their son lived in the United States (US). A police officer also said she was a cancer survivor and had cardiac issues.

