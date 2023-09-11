Bengaluru: Private transporters go on strike, traffic advisory issued

Bengaluru: Private transporters go on strike, traffic advisory issued

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 11, 2023 | 02:55 pm 3 min read

Traffic advisory issued, security beefed up amid Bengaluru bandh

Transportation disruptions were reported in Bengaluru after the Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Associations went on strike on Monday. The federation launched the strike over dissatisfaction with the Shakti Scheme implemented by the Congress government in Karnataka. According to CNBCTV18, the federation consists of 32 private transport associations and most of their transport services will remain unavailable for commuters until Monday midnight.

Know about Karnataka government's Shakti Scheme

Notably, the Karnataka government launched the Shakti Scheme earlier this year to provide free bus travel for women in the state. However, private transport associations weren't happy with the move and claimed it was impacting them heavily. Business Standard reported that the federation also met with the state transport minister earlier and demanded private buses be incorporated into the scheme and also sought compensation for their losses.

BMTC buses, metro services unaffected amid bandh

Despite the strike, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses and Bengaluru Metro services will remain operational. The government was also planning to make more state-run buses available on Monday to avoid commuter inconvenience. However, emergency services like ambulances, pharma vehicles, and other critical goods-carrying services will stay operative. While food and delivery vehicles will work as usual, groceries and other daily essential delivery services will also remain unaffected.

Bengaluru Traffic Police issues traffic advisory

In the wake of the calls for a strike, the Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory stating, "There might be disruptions in the operations of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses, and auto-rickshaws on September 11." "All road users are advised to use alternative routes and plan their travel accordingly," the traffic advisory added.

Check out Bengaluru Traffic Police's full advisory here

Several schools in Bengaluru announce holiday

Sources in the know told the news agency PTI that several schools in Bengaluru have decided to declare a holiday on Monday owing to the strike to avoid inconvenience to students. It should also be noted that online ride-sharing platforms are also taking part in the bandh. Hence, Ola, Uber, and other ride-hailing services will remain unavailable on Monday for commuters.

Bengaluru Police's warning to protesters

Notably, the Bengaluru Police has also warned agistators against causing unnecessary disruptions during Monday's strike. "Any kind of stone pelting, disruptions, and street fights will lead to FIR registrations. The protesters are supposed to do bandh peacefully," Hindustan Times quoted the police as saying. "The police force is deployed across the city, and we are monitoring everything. As of now, no major incident [has been] reported," it added.

