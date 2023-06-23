India

On camera: Miscreants forcefully make horse smoke weed in Uttarakhand

The incident reportedly occurred on trek to Kedarnath Temple

In a disturbing incident, two horse operators allegedly forced the animal to smoke cannabis on the route to Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand. A purported video of the incident shows the miscreants forcefully inserting the weed roll almost into the horse's nostrils. The accused tightly hold the animal's mouth even as it tries to take its face away from the roll.

Viral video of incident

Trying to identify accused: Police

In response to the viral video on Twitter, the official account of the Uttarakhand Police said, "We have taken cognizance of the viral video wherein a horse is forcefully given smoke. We are trying to identify the men in the video." The police also urged citizens to report such incidents to the nearby police personnel on duty or dial 112 for immediate action.

Video raises concerns about pilgrims' safety

Recently, many videos from the Kedarnath trek have gone viral on social media, which show the plight of domesticated mules and horses. These animals carry pilgrims to their destination but are often brutally assaulted and made to overwork, which amounts to animal cruelty. The latest video raises concerns about the safety of pilgrims and tourists who might ride such intoxicated horses.

