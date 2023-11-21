Delhi-Meerut RRTS: SC gives Delhi 1 week to clear dues

By Riya Baibhawi 03:24 pm Nov 21, 202303:24 pm

Delhi's AAP government is liable to pay Rs. 415 crore for the RRTS project

In a strong-worded order, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Delhi government to allocate its Rs. 415 crore share for the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) by November 28. If it fails to, the court said the amount will be taken from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's advertising budget for 2023. This came after the AAP government flouted its previous deadline for allocating the funds. In July, the SC gave it two months for the fund settlement.

Delhi government's non-compliance with previous orders

Expressing displeasure, the SC asked, "Why has the Delhi government not complied with the court's order?" "We will stay your advertising budget. We will attach it and take it here (if funds aren't transferred within the stipulated time)." In response, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's government pledged to make budgetary allocations for the project. The SC's order would be kept in abeyance for a week. The RRTS—currently under construction—is an 82.15km rapid rail corridor that will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

Court highlights AAP government's ad spending amid fund scarcity claims

During the July hearing, the Delhi government argued it was facing a shortage of funds due to the termination of the goods and service tax compensation scheme by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central government. However, the court noted the Delhi government spent Rs. 1,100 crore on advertisements over the past three fiscal years. "If Rs. 1,100 crore can be used for advertisement in the last three financial years, certainly money can be paid for the infrastructure project," it remarked.

