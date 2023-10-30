Delhi bans entry of diesel buses from other states

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:25 pm Oct 30, 202307:25 pm

Delhi has banned entry of diesel buses from other states from Wednesday

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said that diesel buses from other states would be barred from entering the national capital starting Wednesday (November 1). This move reportedly came in response to the rapidly deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in the city. Rai stressed that the upcoming 15 days were crucial in Delhi's battle against air pollution, and the government was implementing all necessary steps to combat the worsening air quality.

Why does this story matter?

The air quality in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region was "very poor" for the third consecutive day on Monday despite government efforts. Delhi is also bracing itself for the problem of smog—a toxic mixture of smoke and fog. Notably, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has already announced a complete ban on the manufacturing, storage, and sale of firecrackers till January 1. With the festival of Diwali around the corner, Delhi-NCR has been put on high alert.

Diesel buses directed to run on alternative fuel

Starting Wednesday, all diesel buses entering from other states and operating in the Delhi-NCR will be required to use alternative fuel, Rai said. Earlier, he urged the central government to impose a stringent ban on buses utilizing low-quality diesel and limit the operation of BS-III and BS-IV (poor emission standards) buses in the NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Reportedly, Rai also conducted a surprise inspection at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) to inspect diesel buses.

Vehicle checking campaign, action against non-compliant buses

Rai stated that starting Wednesday, the Transport Department will also inspect Delhi's entry points for diesel buses arriving from other NCR states. Moreover, diesel bus drivers were informed that only electric, compressed natural gas (CNG), and BS-VI buses would be allowed into Delhi from Wednesday. Delhi's Transport Department will hold a checking drive at all entry points, and penalties will be imposed on buses that fail to comply with the regulations.

Winter action plan and efforts to improve air quality

The Delhi government is reportedly focusing on multiple aspects under its Winter Action Plan to enhance Delhi's air quality. Rai has pointed out Delhi's AQI on October 29, 2022, was 397, while this year it was 325, signifying progress. Industrial facilities in Delhi have also transitioned from polluting fuels to natural gas, he claimed. He also encouraged the public to join the voluntary "Red Light On, Gaadi Off" initiative by switching off their vehicle engines while waiting at traffic signals.