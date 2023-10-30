J&K: Migrant laborer shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:07 pm Oct 30, 202306:07 pm

Migrant laborer from UP shot dead in J&K's Pulwama by terrorists

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead on Monday by terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Taking to X, the Kashmir Zone Police identified the deceased as one Mukesh from UP. It said that the terrorists opened fire on him in Pulwama's Tumchi Nowpora area said that the terrorists, adding that the area had been cordoned off.

Second terror attack in Kashmir in 24 hours

This is the second terror attack in Kashmir in 24 hours after off-duty J&K Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice on Sunday. Wani was attacked while he was playing cricket with friends in Srinagar's Eidgah playground. Per The Times of India, the bullets hit Wani's abdomen, neck, and eye. He is currently in critical condition at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences.

Attacker identified as LeT's TRF associate

Reportedly, Wani's attacker has been identified as an associate of the Falcon Squad of The Resistance Force (TRF), a covert wing of the Pakistan-supported Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The attacker reportedly used a Turkish revolver to fire a barrage of gunshots at the 35-year-old. Moreover, claiming responsibility for the attack, TRF said it had issued a warning to Wani before and accused him of mistreating locals.

Police reveal identity of attacker

Following the attack on Wani, Kashmir Range Additional Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar revealed, "We have identified the terrorist. His name is Basit Dar, and he hails from Kulgam (in South Kashmir)." "He has been operational for a considerable period and is acting on the instructions of his handlers across the border," added the top police official.

10 cops, 19 security personnel died in J&K in 2022

While Wani became the first off-duty police personnel to be attacked this year in the Kashmir Zone, 10 J&K cops were killed by terrorists in 2022, and many of them were off-duty. Citing sources, TOI reported that 19 security personnel had lost their lives in different terrorist attacks in the union territory, including 11 in Jammu and eight in Kashmir, until September this year.