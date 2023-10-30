Delhi liquor scam: Supreme Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia

1/6

India 3 min read

Delhi liquor scam: Supreme Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:14 am Oct 30, 202311:14 am

Supreme Court has denied bail to Manish Sisodia in Delhi liquorgate case

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are investigating Sisodia in the matter. Rejecting his pleas, the top court noted a money trail of Rs. 388 crore has been established. However, it ordered that the trial be completed within six to eight months.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

AAP leaders Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have so far been arrested over the alleged scam in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy. The Delhi government, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal, introduced the now-scrapped liquor policy to allow private players to sell alcohol in the national capital. The ED and CBI are investigating the matter separately. Moreover, on October 16, ED informed the SC it was considering naming the AAP as an accused in the case.

3/6

What SC said on Monday

While pronouncing the order on Monday, an SC bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti said, "In the analysis, there are certain aspects, which we said are doubtful," per Live Law. "But one aspect, with regard to the transfer of...Rs. 338 crore, is tentatively established. We have, therefore, dismissed the application for bail." However, if "the trial proceeds sloppily or slowly" in the next six months, Sisodia can approach the apex court again for bail application, it added.

4/6

Delhi High Court earlier denied him bail too

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26 in connection with the case. In May, the Delhi High Court refused bail after considering the CBI's objection that he may influence witnesses and divert the case. In July, too, Sisodia failed to get bail. Later—during a hearing on Sisodia's bail pleas on October 16—the ED told the SC it was considering naming the AAP as an accused in the case. This came after the court questioned why the AAP wasn't accused.

5/6

Supreme Court seeks clarity on AAP's role

Earlier this month, the SC also sought clarification on whether the AAP would be named an accused for a separate or same offense in the ED's case, per Live Law. In response, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju reportedly informed the court that the ED might invoke Section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the AAP's possible liability. However, senior advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi—representing Sisodia—accused Raju of making statements for media attention.

6/6

What we know about liquor policy scam case

The Delhi government allegedly introduced the 2021-22 Excise Policy to privatize alcohol sales and grant licenses to liquor traders, favoring certain dealers after they purportedly paid bribes. The issue was raised by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, following which a probe was launched. The ED launched its investigation in response to an FIR by the CBI. The ED claimed a South Indian group was involved in it. The policy was issued in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022.