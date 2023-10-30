Andhra: 13 dead, 50 injured as 2 passenger trains collide

Andhra: 13 dead, 50 injured as 2 passenger trains collide

At least 13 killed and 50 injured as 2 passenger trains collide in Andhra Pradesh

At least 13 individuals lost their lives, and more than 50 others suffered injuries after two passenger trains collided in the Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday night. Reportedly, the Indian Railways identified the two trains involved in the crash as the 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Special and the 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa Passenger Special. Sources also claimed the tragedy resulted from human error, adding the loco pilot of one of the trains didn't notice the signaling.

Details on Andhra train collision

Reportedly, the Rayagada-bound train rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa train, which was waiting on the track. Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sourabh Prasad said the tragedy took place at around 7:10pm on Sunday. "The Vishakhapatnam-Palasa train was waiting on the track between Alamanda and Kantakpalli Railway Stations of the Kothavalasa block when the collision took place," he said. Prasad also added the collision caused four bogies of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train to derail onto the adjacent track.

Visuals from collision site in Vizianagaram

At least 13 trains canceled, diverted, or terminated

"Soon after we came to know about the incident, the local police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, and revenue authorities rushed to the spot to take up rescue and relief operations," said DRM Prasad. Railway officials also confirmed that both trains had 14 coaches each. As a result of this tragic incident, the Railways announced it had canceled, diverted, or terminated at least 13 trains since the tracks were blocked.

Check-out full list of trains canceled, diverted, or terminated

Ex-gratia announced for victims in train collision

After Sunday's tragedy, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives. Vaishnaw also revealed that those who suffered severe injuries will receive Rs. 2.5 lakh, and passengers with minor injuries will get Rs. 50,000. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a further Rs. 2 lakh assistance for the families of those who were killed in the crash and Rs. 50,000 for the injured.

Here's PMO's post on X

Railways announces helpline numbers

Moreover, Vizianagaram District Collector S Nagalakshmi confirmed that a control room was set up in the Collector's Office with the toll-free number 9493589157 in addition to the railway helpline number 8978080006. Furthermore, the East Coast Railway also released helpline numbers (Bhubaneswar - 0674-2301625, 2301525, 2303069; and Waltair - 0891-2885914) for inquiries after Sunday's tragedy.

Recalling Odisha train accident in June

Sunday's tragedy comes just a few months after the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express train entered the passing loop instead of the main line at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Odisha and collided with a goods train on June 2. Twenty-one coaches of the Coromandel Express derailed, and three of those collided with the oncoming SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express on the next track. It was ﻿one of the biggest train tragedies in India, claiming nearly 300 lives.