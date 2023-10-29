Delhi, Mumbai on high alert after serial blasts in Kerala

By Snehadri Sarkar 06:29 pm Oct 29, 202306:29 pm

Alert sounded in Delhi, Mumbai after deadly blasts in Kerala

Following the serial explosions in Kerala on Sunday at the convention center of a Christian group at Kochi's Kalamassery, security has been beefed up in Delhi and Mumbai. The blast, which killed one woman and injured 52 others, occurred during a prayer meeting of the Christian denomination "Jehovah's Witnesses." There were nearly 2,000 people inside the hall when the explosion took place.

Delhi, Mumbai Police's move after Kerala blasts

In a release, the Delhi Police said, "The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is in constant touch with intelligence agencies and is taking any input seriously. Security arrangements are being made in crowded places." The Mumbai Police has also issued a high alert and increased security in the financial capital ahead of the festive season.

Details on Kerala blasts

The Kerala Police revealed that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the attack and that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the case. Sources in the know also claimed that the explosive was placed inside a tiffin box. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the phone to take stock of the situation.

Very unfortunate incident: Kerala CM after Kalamassery blasts

Earlier, Vijayan reacted to the Kalamassery blasts, saying, "It's a very unfortunate incident. We are collecting details regarding the incident. All top officials are there in Ernakulam." "Director General of Police (DGP) is moving to the spot. We are taking it very seriously. I have spoken to DGP. We need to get more details after the investigation," he told ANI.

48-year-old claims responsibility

People present at the convention center claimed at least three explosions occurred within minutes, right after the prayer meeting began. The incident is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the agency's forensic team has already reached the spot to collect evidence. A 48-year-old man has surrendered before the police and claimed responsibility for the blasts.