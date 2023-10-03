Strong earthquake tremors rock Delhi-NCR, other parts of North India

On Tuesday afternoon, powerful earthquake tremors jolted Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and numerous other parts of North India. Nepal and China were also affected. Reportedly, the quake's epicenter was near Bhatekola in Nepal, while the estimated magnitude of the temblor was 5.5 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake reportedly struck shortly after 2:50pm on Tuesday (IST). This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

