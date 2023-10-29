Kerala: 1 killed, 20 injured in blast at prayer meeting
Oct 29, 2023 12:22 pm
At least one person was killed and over 20 were reportedly injured in a blast at the convention center of a Christian group in Kochi, Kerala, on Sunday. The explosion took place during a prayer meeting of "Jehovah's Witnesses." However, its cause is yet to be known. Police along with the Kerala Anti-Terror Squad were on the spot to investigate, per PTI.
