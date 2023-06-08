India

Monsoon arrives in Kerala after a week's delay: IMD

Monsoon arrives in Kerala after a week's delay: IMD

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jun 08, 2023, 04:34 pm 2 min read

The southwest monsoon finally arrived in India on Thursday after a weeklong delay, the IMD said

The southwest monsoon finally arrived in India on Thursday after a weeklong delay, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said as widespread rains lashed Kerala on Wednesday. Light to moderate showers coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds have been predicted over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka until this weekend. Sporadic rain activity is predicted over North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

Why does this story matter?

As Cyclone Biparjoy intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday, the IMD expected it to either delay the monsoon by driving away moisture or reduce its intensity.

Last month, the agency predicted that the monsoon would reach the southernmost state by June 4.

The usual period for southwest monsoon to arrive in Kerala is June 1, with a standard deviation of seven days.

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to intensify further

Monsoon advanced further into Arabian Sea

Monsoon has advanced into the entire south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, and some parts of the central Arabian Sea. Aside from Kerala and south Tamil Nadu, the monsoon moved across the Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar, and some parts of the southwest, central, and northeast Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka until Sunday.

Delay in Kerala doesn't necessarily mean delay in northwest India

The IMD data shows that over the last 150 years, the date of monsoon onset over Kerala (MOK) has varied widely. Its earliest arrival was on May 11 in 1918, while it was most delayed in 1972 on June 18. However, research shows a delay in MOK doesn't necessarily mean a delay in the monsoon onset over northwest India.