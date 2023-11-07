Visitors banned at Delhi, Punjab airports following Pannun's threat

Visitors banned at Delhi, Punjab airports following Pannun's threat

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:06 pm Nov 07, 202305:06 pm

Visitors have been banned at Delhi and Punjab airports following Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's threat

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has reportedly asked airport operators in Delhi and Punjab to stop issuing airport entry passes to visitors. This came followed a warning by Canada-based Khalistani outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun to blow up an Air India flight on November 19. The date also coincides with the ICC Cricket World Cup final in India. In response, India has also requested Canada to bolster security measures for Air India flights.

Why does this story matter?

This development came after a high alert was also issued to all major cities where Air India flights operate. After bilateral ties between India and Canada nosedived over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June, Pannun in September threatened to disrupt the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India. Recently, he cautioned Sikhs against flying Air India on November 19, alleging an attack and Air India's global blockade had been planned that day.

BCAS order suspends temporary airport entry passes

On Monday evening, the BCAS issued an order stating, "Issue of TAEP's (temporary airport entry pass) entry of visitors to the terminal building of the [Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi] and sale of visitors entry tickets will be banned." An official from the Delhi airport confirmed the implementation of the civil aviation regulatory authority's order, with all airport entry passes, excluding those for operational work, suspended until November 30.

Precautionary measures, secondary ladder point check

The BCAS order referred to threat messages from central agencies concerning "threat to civil aviation installations over all India airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, helipads, flying schools, and aviation training schools" as the reason behind this preventive action. The airports' security agencies are required to perform a mandatory secondary ladder point check (SLPC) for passengers of all Air India flights. It mandated SLPC protocols at all airports in Punjab and Delhi.

India urges Canada to take action against Pannun

Following Pannun's threat, India requested Canada to enhance security for Air India flights and take action against Pannun for issuing the threat. In a November 4 video clip, Pannun stated, "We are asking all Sikhs to avoid boarding Air India flights on November 19... Sikhs, you do not travel by Air India after November 19." "It can be life-threatening. This is my warning to the government of India," he added. Intelligence sources reportedly said the warning "cannot be taken lightly."

Global blockade call by Pannun

According to reports, Pannun also called for a "global blockade" of Air India, spanning from Vancouver to London, citing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in India. He reportedly demanded the Indian government close Delhi airport on November 19, also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Pannun also praised the assassins of Gandhi, who was slain by her Sikh bodyguards Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, and said the airport would be renamed in their honor once Punjab is "liberated."