Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab '95' removed from Toronto film festival—Here's why

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 12, 2023 | 08:45 pm 2 min read

Diljit Dosanjh-led 'Punjab '95' pulled from Toronto International Film Festival

In an unexpected turn of events, Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab '95—which was due to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)—has now reportedly been yanked from the lineup. The sudden removal has left fans wondering about the reasons behind this abrupt decision, but the festival organizers have given no explanation as of now. Here's what could be the potential reason behind this move.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by Honey Trehan—known for directing Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai (2020)—has collaborated with musician-actor Dosanjh, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, and Suvinder Vicky for the upcoming film Punjab '95. Earlier in July, the makers had announced the film's world premiere at the forthcoming TIFF—scheduled from September 7 to 17. However, when the festival's official lineup was unveiled recently, Punjab '95 wasn't included in it.

Makers shared first poster when they announced TIFF premiere

First, know about storyline of 'Punjab '95'

Punjab '95 is a biopic of Jaswant Singh Khalra—a human rights activist hailing from Punjab—who vanished in 1995 under mysterious circumstances. A decade after his disappearance, six members of the Punjab Police were reportedly found guilty and convicted of his murder. Khalra was reportedly investigating the mass cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab—following the assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

'Punjab '95': Exclusion may have been due to political factors

As per Variety's report, the unexpected removal of the film from TIFF appears to have political undertones. The report also highlighted that Canada—where Toronto is located—has the world's second-largest Sikh population after India. Notably, all traces of Punjab '95 have been deleted from TIFF's official website, in addition to the tweet on July 24 that announced the film's inclusion in the festival's gala premiere.

CBFC ordered 21 cuts, awarded 'A' certificate

Originally titled Ghallughara—which reportedly refers to the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762, and 1984—the film was renamed Punjab '95 after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ordered the makers to alter the title along with 21 other modifications. After receiving 21 edits, the producer RSVP appealed this CBFC decision in the Bombay High Court, and as of now, the verdict is pending.

