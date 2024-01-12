100 planes to land in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir event

100 planes to land in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir event

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:00 pm Jan 12, 202405:00 pm

Nearly 100 chartered flights are expected to land in Ayodhya on January 22

As many as 100 chartered flights will land in Ayodhya on January 22, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said ahead of the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The chief minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving the state its fourth international airport. To recall, PM Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhya Dham, on December 30.

New tri-weekly Ayodhya-Ahmedabad flights launched

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh, and other top officials virtually launched the first tri-weekly flights between Ayodhya and Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. CM Adityanath was handed over a boarding pass for the flight during the virtual event. "We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. Today, we are going to connect Ayodhya with Ahmedabad," said Scindia.

All you need to know about new Ayodhya airport

The recently inaugurated Ayodhya airport has been constructed for more than Rs. 1,450 crore. While the airport's terminal spans an area of 6,500 square meters, it is equipped to serve approximately 10 lakh passengers annually. Various parts of the airport are decked up with colorful murals to showcase different scenes of the Ramayana and Lord Ram's life.

Modi begins 'special anushthan' ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

On Friday, PM Modi announced that he is starting a special "anushthan" (penances) with just 11 days left for the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony. In a special message to Indians on X (formerly Twitter), Modi said he felt emotional. "God created me to represent all the citizens... during Pran Pratishtha ... I am beginning an 11-day special Anushthan from today," the PM added.

Security beefed up in Ayodhya ahead of consecration

With the consecration ceremony just days away, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been incorporated with 1,500 public CCTV cameras across the city to ensure surveillance. Moreover, Ayodhya's yellow zone will also get 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology.

Stringent verification process for entry-exit

As part of the security arrangements, police will conduct citywide patrols and strict verification of external individuals. By January 20, four cruise boats will enhance water surveillance. Ayodhya Railway Station will continue to have an extra security force from January 27 to February 15. Fire brigade provisions have also been made in all tent cities to prevent accidents. An anti-drone system, under the purview of the Special Security Force, will also be in place for protection against aerial threats.