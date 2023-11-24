This expressway in Uttar Pradesh to soon become solar-powered

The 296km long Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts in Uttar Pradesh (Photo credit: Government of Uttar Pradesh)

The Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is on its way to becoming the first greenfield expressway in the state by relying entirely on solar power. Operational since last year, solar panels will be installed along the highway, providing energy for electric vehicles, homes nearby, and lighting for commuters. The state government aims to turn the expressway into a solar-powered one under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, generating around 550MW of solar power.

Details of the newly-developed 296km long Bundelkhand Expressway

Built at a cost of around Rs. 14,850 crore, the 296km long four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway can be expanded to six lanes. Developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), it connects the Bundelkhand region with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Etawah. The expressway stretches from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah, passing through seven districts.

Solar panels will be installed with a gap of 20m

To transform the Bundelkhand Expressway into a solar-powered highway, the state government has identified 1,700 hectares of land. Solar panels will be installed with a gap of 20m between two lanes. This strip of land is currently used for fencing to separate the expressway from adjacent agricultural land. The UPEIDA has started the bidding process for this project based on the PPP model, with eight solar power developers in contention.

Economic impact of the solar-powered Bundelkhand Expressway

Once operational, the solar-powered Bundelkhand Expressway can generate up to Rs. 4 crore through lease rent for the UPEIDA and lead to an annual profit of Rs. 50 crore. The state government may replicate this model in other expressways like Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Gorakhpur Expressway. It will enhance connectivity in the region and spur economic development, creating thousands of jobs for local people.