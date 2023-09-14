UP juvenile home horror: Superintendent brutally trashes girl on camera

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 14, 2023 | 08:06 pm 3 min read

UP: Girl thrashed at juvenile home while another tied with rope

Shocking CCTV footage from a juvenile home in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has surfaced, showing a government official, allegedly responsible for protecting and reforming children, mercilessly beating a girl. The unsettling videos have raised serious concerns over the safety of children in these homes and prompted calls for stricter measures to ensure their well-being.

Video shows accused official thrashing kids

In one of the videos that surfaced on Monday, a girl can be seen lying on one cot while six other juvenile detainees sleep on three cots that are kept together. Right after, the accused official walks into the room and mercilessly thrashes a girl, scolding the other kids, and then hits another one while another employee looks on.

TW: Video showing superintendent brutally trashing girl

Mentally challenged kid tied up

As per The Free Press Journal, another distressing video surfaced from the home on Tuesday, showing a mentally challenged child lying on the floor with her feet and hands tied with a rope. On the other hand, news outlet NDTV reported that one of the kids at the juvenile home tried to kill themselves by suicide a couple of days ago.

Know about superintendent of the home

The superintendent of the home, identified as Poonam Pal, has reportedly been suspended, and an FIR has been filed against her. Moreover, it should be noted that this is not the first time Pal has been accused of something like this; she was also involved in similar happenings at a juvenile facility in Prayagraj.

Details on complaints against Pal

Meanwhile, the Agra juvenile home cook has accused the superintendent of engaging in inappropriate behavior with the children at the shelter. Reportedly, these activities include her making the children apply oil, massaging her head and feet, and also making them wash her utensils. Lal also converted a room intended for the children into her living quarters, complete with air conditioning and a refrigerator. Furthermore, it's learned that her relatives frequently stay at the shelter.

Officials conducted inspection at Agra juvenile home

On Wednesday, the Agra district judge, an additional district judge, and the juvenile home's committee chairperson conducted an inspection. While chewing tobacco and beedis were found in one of the rooms occupied by the juveniles, the officials also found the food provided to the kids inadequate. In addition, one of the detainees was discovered to have far more money than was permitted.

Authorities response regarding matter

Providing an update, District Probation Officer Ajay Pal Singh said, "We conducted an investigation at the children's shelter and verified the CCTV footage." "It was discovered that the girl who was physically assaulted with a slipper had hidden inside a box under the bed during a playful moment. Such physical violence towards children is unacceptable. Further investigations will be carried out into the other allegations," he added.

