After Noida, Intelligent Traffic Management System coming to Ghaziabad

1/5

Auto 2 min read

After Noida, Intelligent Traffic Management System coming to Ghaziabad

By Akash Pandey 12:08 pm Nov 24, 202312:08 pm

The updated traffic system will assist in monitoring traffic conditions and curbing criminal activities

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Ghaziabad, following its successful implementation in Noida. This initiative is part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's plan to make cities in the state smarter and improve the commuting experience. The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has begun upgrading existing CCTV cameras and installing new ones to create an integrated network throughout the city.

2/5

Here's how the ITMS will operate

GMC aims to enhance Ghaziabad's video management system (VMS) by upgrading and integrating its CCTV cameras for better monitoring and control of traffic emergencies and crime. A Master System Integrator will be appointed to oversee the operation and coordination of these tasks. The UP government has developed a detailed action plan to implement ITMS in major cities across the state.

3/5

Master System Integrator will assess live footage

The Master System Integrator will develop a VMS capable of assessing and storing live footage from over 500 integrated CCTV cameras in Ghaziabad. Their responsibilities will also include managing control room operations, CCTV upgrades, feed storage processes, remote assessment, control room access, and cloud and storage capacity management. Integrators will be selected based on various criteria, undergoing an evaluation process and meeting specific targets, including working prototypes.

4/5

ITMS will automatically issue challans

ITMS uses high-definition cameras, including CCTV, to automatically adjust red and green traffic light timings based on vehicle density at intersections. The Red Light Violation Detection Camera allows traffic police at the Command Control Room to monitor drivers who jump red lights. The system automatically issues challans based on vehicle numbers, streamlining enforcement against drivers without helmets or seat belts.

5/5

The functionality benefits law and order

In addition to traffic management, ITMS plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order. The system can significantly aid the police force in apprehending criminals. Surveillance cameras installed on roads enable police to easily identify suspects at the command center and track their locations for arrest. Moreover, live footage can be used during emergencies to assess situations, survey affected areas, and take appropriate action.