Waiting period for Tata Harrier reduced to 6 weeks

Nov 24, 2023

Tata Harrier rolls on 18-inch blacked-out designer wheels (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors recently unveiled the refreshed Harrier in India, with prices starting at Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in 13 different variants and seven color options to choose from. It now boasts a shorter waiting period of up to six weeks in November. This information is specific to Mumbai and may vary based on the variant, color, and dealership. Prospective buyers should reach out to their local dealership for more details.

The SUV draws power from a 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine

Under the hood, the revamped Harrier sports a BS6 Phase 2-compliant 2.0-liter Kryotec diesel engine from the previous generation model. The capable motor generates 170hp of maximum power and 350Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual or an Aisin-sourced six-speed torque converter gearbox. They provide a claimed fuel efficiency of 16.8km/l and 14.6km/l, respectively.

How much does the Tata Harrier cost?

In India, the Tata Harrier can be yours between Rs. 15.49 lakh and Rs. 26.44 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). It faces stiff competition in the Indian market from rivals such as the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Jeep Compass, Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, SKODA KUSHAQ, and Volkswagen Taigun in the mid-size SUV category. With its shorter waiting period and competitive pricing, the SUV aims to lure more customers in the highly contested segment.