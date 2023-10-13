How 2023 Tata Harrier SUV fares against Kia Seltos (facelift)

The 2023 Tata Harrier features a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the 2023 iteration of the Harrier in India on October 17. The automaker has revealed the design and features of the SUV. The order books are also open for the refreshed Harrier, which takes on the 2023 Kia Seltos in the mid-size segment. Which one should you buy? The homegrown brawler or the South Korean fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Since its arrival in 2019, the Tata Harrier has been a game-changer in the mid-size SUV segment. Its butch SUV design and spacious cabin were the top reasons why it gained popularity on our shores. However, with the arrival of capable rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos, the competition has now heated up in recent years.

In its 2023 avatar, Tata Harrier looks more pleasing

The 2023 Tata Harrier gets a clamshell bonnet, a parametric design grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, connected-type LED taillamps, full-width DRLs, sequential indicators, and blacked-out 18-inch wheels with aero inserts. The 2023 Kia Seltos features a sculpted hood, a new-age "Tiger Nose" grille, sweptback LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, an ice cube-like design for LED fog lamps, connected-type LED taillamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Harrier gets a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof and multicolor mood lighting

The Harrier has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, multicolor mood lighting elements, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, a blacked-out four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, dual-zone climate control with touch-based controls, and a 12.3-inch infotainment panel. The Seltos has a sporty cabin with leatherette upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup.

Harrier packs a more powerful engine

The 2023 Tata Harrier is backed by a 2.0-liter, "Kryotec" diesel engine (168hp/350Nm) that is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Powering the 2023 Kia Seltos is either a 1.5-liter diesel engine (113.4hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit (160hp/253Nm), or a 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated petrol mill (113.4hp/144Nm). It has a 6-speed manual, iMT, CVT, or DCT gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Kia Seltos can be yours between Rs. 10.9 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh. On the other hand, the pricing details of the 2023 Tata Harrier are yet to be revealed. We expect it to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Harrier is a better choice with its better overall design and powerful engine.