2023 Tata Nexon vs Hyundai VENUE: Which SUV is better

Auto

2023 Tata Nexon vs Hyundai VENUE: Which SUV is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 15, 2023 | 10:06 am 2 min read

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

Tata Motors has launched the 2023 version of its popular offering, the Nexon, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 8.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated offering plans to capture the champion's crown in the compact SUV segment on our shores. It faces tough competition from the Hyundai VENUE. Between these two, which one is better? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors was responsible for popularizing safety in the compact SUV segment in India with the Nexon. It was the second model to receive a 5-star crash safety rating from Global NCAP. However, it lacked a lot of feel-good features offered by its rivals. To rectify this issue, the carmaker has now introduced a refreshed 2023 version of its popular offering.

Tata Nexon looks more appealing with its edgy design

The 2023 Tata Nexon features a blacked-out grille, bumper-mounted projector LED headlamps, sequential LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, a shark-fin antenna, connected LED taillamps, and 16-inch diamond-cut wheels. The Hyundai VENUE flaunts a clamshell hood, a large grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts, projector LED headlights with cornering lamps, skid plates, roof rails, 16-inch dual-tone wheels, and H-shaped connected LED taillamps.

Hyundai VENUE comes equipped with ADAS functions

Tata Nexon has a five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, voice-assisted sunroof, touch-sensitive AC controls, a two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, and six airbags. Hyundai VENUE gets a spacious cabin with a powered driver's seat, a two-step reclining rear seat, a voice-controlled sunroof, automatic climate control with an air purifier, six airbags, and Level-2 ADAS functions.

The VENUE provides more powertrain options

Tata Nexon draws power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol (118hp/170Nm) and 1.5-liter turbo-diesel (113hp/260Nm) engine. The mills are offered with manual, AMT, and DCA gearbox options. The Hyundai VENUE is offered with a 1.2-liter petrol motor that makes 83hp/114Nm, a 1.5-liter diesel mill that produces 100hp/240Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that generates 120hp/172Nm. They get either a manual or a DCT transmission.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2023 Tata Nexon can be yours between Rs. 8.1 lakh and Rs. 13 lakh. On the other hand, the Hyundai VENUE is available between Rs. 7.77 lakh and Rs. 13.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the VENUE makes more sense on our shores with its better safety kit and capable engine and transmission options.

Share this timeline