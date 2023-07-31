From GLC to Punch i-CNG: Upcoming car launches in August

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 31, 2023 | 05:28 pm 3 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC will debut in India on August 9 (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

In this second half of the year, automakers in India are going full speed ahead with new car reveals as well as launches. Brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Tata Motors, Citroen, Toyota, and Hyundai are planning to introduce their latest offerings this August. Let's see some upcoming vehicles you should look forward to in the month starting tomorrow.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC: Arriving on August 9

Mercedes-Benz GLC sports a sculpted bonnet, a black grille with a 3D star pattern, sweptback LED headlamps, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and dual exhaust tips. Inside, there are heated seats, a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and an ADAS suite. It will run on 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, both with a 48V mild-hybrid setup.

Mahindra's pick-up truck concept will debut on August 15

Mahindra will unveil a new pick-up truck concept based on its Scorpio N model, on August 15. As per a teaser, the vehicle will flaunt vertically-positioned taillamps, large tires, and a sunroof. However, details regarding its tech facilities, mechanicals, and pricing are not available right now. We also do not know whether the concept will head to production.

Audi Q8 e-tron/e-tron Sportback: Price announcement on August 18

The Q8 e-tron duo gets a mesh-pattern trapezoidal grille, Matrix LED headlights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and LED taillamps. A panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, wireless charger, an 8.6-inch instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and ADAS, are there inside. The two models are fueled by twin motors linked to a 95/114kWh battery. The cars deliver a range of up to 600km.

Tata Punch i-CNG should be launched this August

Tata Punch i-CNG will likely boast a clamshell hood, split-style headlamps, a narrow grille, silvered skid plates, 16-inch alloy wheels, and an 'i-CNG' badge on the tailgate. Inside, there will be a sunroof, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a digital instrument cluster, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and multiple airbags. It will be powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine that makes 77hp/97Nm.

Citroen C3 Aircross will be launched this month

Unveiled back in April, Citroen C3 Aircross sports a clamshell bonnet, bumper-mounted headlamps with split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, roof rails, alloy wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. Five/seven seats, automatic climate control a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags, are present inside. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, liquid-cooled, turbo-petrol engine that churns out 108.4hp of power and 190Nm of torque.

Hyundai CRETA, ALCAZAR Adventure Editions will also debut in August

The Adventure Edition CRETA and ALCAZAR will sport dual-tone paintwork with Ranger Khaki paint and a black roof. They will also get blacked-out bumpers. The SUVs will flaunt a blacked-out cabin with contrast stitching on the upholstery, and 'Adventure Edition' badges. There will be three engine options: a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.18hp/143.8Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel motor (114hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (157.57hp/253Nm).

