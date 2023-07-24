Hyundai working on 'Adventure Edition' for CRETA and ALCAZAR SUVs

Auto

Hyundai working on 'Adventure Edition' for CRETA and ALCAZAR SUVs

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 24, 2023 | 06:25 pm 2 min read

The 'Adventure Edition' SUVs will be launched by September. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai will introduce special 'Adventure Edition' models of its CRETA and ALCAZAR SUVs in India. They will be launched here by early September. The variants will flaunt cosmetic changes both inside and out, including new paintwork and special badging. Under the hood, they will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines.

Why does this story matter?

The mid-size SUV segment is seeing strong demand in India and to capitalize on this, Hyundai is bringing 'Adventure Edition' of its CRETA and ALCAZAR models here. Both special-edition variants will go on sale this festive season and should witness decent sales. The 'Adventure Edition' will arrive as a replacement for CRETA's 'Knight Edition' and a new trim for the ALCAZAR.

The models will sport 'Ranger Khaki' paint

The Adventure Edition CRETA and ALCAZAR will have dual-tone paintwork with Ranger Khaki paint and a contrasting black roof. There will be 'Adventure Edition' badges and a blacked-out finish on the front and rear bumpers, ORVMs, roof rails, as well as alloy rims. Both special edition models might offer an all-LED setup for lighting and dimensions should remain unchanged.

Multiple powertrain options will be on offer

Hyundai CRETA Adventure Edition should get a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.18hp/143.8Nm) and another 1.5-liter diesel motor (114hp/250Nm). Meanwhile, the ALCAZAR will come with a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill (157.57hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel unit (114hp/250Nm). Transmission duties will be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes.

Both will get a blacked-out cabin

The Hyundai CRETA and ALCAZAR Adventure Editions will have a spacious blacked-out cabin with contrast stitching on the upholstery. There will also be 'Adventure Edition' badges on the door sills and headrests. The models will house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the newest connectivity options. Multiple airbags will ensure the passengers' safety.

How much will they cost?

In India, Hyundai's Adventure Edition models will carry a premium over the standard CRETA and ALCAZAR, which begin at Rs. 10.87 lakh and Rs. 16.77 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Share this timeline