How 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC fares against its rivals in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 24, 2023 | 04:20 pm 3 min read

Bookings for 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC are open in India (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will introduce its second-generation GLC SUV in India on August 9. Its bookings are open here. As for the highlights, the car has an aggressive design, an opulent tech-loaded cabin, and petrol as well as diesel engine options. So, what are the top alternatives to the premium vehicle in our market? Let us have a look.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC should start at around Rs. 75 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC has a sculpted hood, a blacked-out grille with a 3D star pattern, sweptback LED headlights, roof rails, wrap-around taillamps, and twin exhaust tips. A sunroof, heated seats, a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system, multiple airbags, and an ADAS suite, are available inside. Here, it will be offered with 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines, both with a 48V mild-hybrid setup.

Audi Q5: Price begins at Rs. 61.5 lakh

Audi Q5 gets a blacked-out hexagonal grille, door-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, an all-LED setup for lighting, 19-inch alloy rims, and a rear spoiler. It provides a five-seater cabin with auto climate control, ambient lighting, wireless phone charging, a touchscreen infotainment system, eight airbags, and a sunroof. The car is fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol engine (245.6hp/370Nm) linked to an automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system.

Lexus NX: Price starts at Rs. 67.3 lakh

Lexus NX offers a gigantic blacked-out grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, a full-LED lighting setup, 20-inch alloy rims, and a rear spoiler. Ventilated seats, a sunroof, USB chargers, auto climate control, eight airbags, an ADAS suite, and a 14.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, are present inside. The four-wheeler draws power from a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, petrol-hybrid powertrain that puts out 187.7hp of power and 239Nm of torque.

BMW X3: Price begins at Rs. 67.5 lakh

BMW X3 sports a chromed kidney grille, a wide air vent, roof rails, LED headlights with DRLs, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are five seats, cruise control, auto climate control, a glass roof, a touchscreen infotainment panel, a Harman Kardon sound system, and six airbags. The SUV runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine (187.7hp/400Nm) and a 3.0-liter petrol mill (355.3hp/500Nm).

Volvo XC60: Priced at Rs. 67.5 lakh

Volvo XC60 flaunts a chrome-slatted grille, LED headlights with Thor's Hammer DRLs, L-shaped taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, a rear spoiler, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The SUV has a five-seater cabin, featuring a sunroof, auto climate control, ambient lighting, a 15-speaker sound system, a touchscreen infotainment console, and a 360-degree-view camera. The vehicle is fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain that generates 250hp/350Nm.

Land Rover Discovery Sport: Costs Rs. 71.39 lakh

Land Rover Discovery Sport has a sleek grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, dual-tone paintwork, an all-LED lighting setup, heated ORVMs, and a rear spoiler. The cabin gets a sunroof, active noise cancellation, cruise control, heated seats, USB chargers, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, six airbags, and an ADAS suite. It runs on a 2.0-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain (245.4hp/365Nm) and a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine (245.4hp/430Nm).

