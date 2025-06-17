Mumbai, Delhi to get rain; yellow alert issued until Wednesday
What's the story
Mumbai is likely to see light rains on Tuesday after heavy showers on Monday caused waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.
Meanwhile, New Delhi continued to reel under a heatwave with temperatures touching 35 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and adjacent Thane and Palghar areas on Monday.
Forecast
Maximum temperature in Mumbai expected to hover around 30 degrees
The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the minimum temperature will be around 27 degrees.
The city recorded an average rainfall of 95mm in the 24 hours ending at 8am on Monday. A red alert was issued for Raigad on Monday.
On the other hand, Delhi continues to experience high temperatures despite a thunderstorm on Saturday and Sunday night that provided temporary relief from the heat.
Capital conditions
Thunderstorm brings temporary relief from heat in Delhi
Delhi witnessed a thunderstorm with wind speeds of up to 104km/h, providing some relief from the heat.
The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday, three degrees below normal.
For the coming days, the IMD has forecasted similar thunderstorm activity in Delhi until Wednesday, issuing a yellow alert.
Favorable conditions for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over parts of north India are also developing over the next few days, according to the IMD.
Karnataka rains
Heavy rain in Bengaluru
Bengaluru and much of Karnataka are set to experience a rain-soaked week.
The IMD forecasts rain and gusty winds in Karnataka for the next four days, urging residents in coastal and interior districts to exercise caution, particularly in areas under red and orange alerts.
The red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, has been issued for Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Shivamogga, while Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagar, Davanagere, Hassan, and Mysuru are under orange alert.