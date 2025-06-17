Can James Anderson become oldest overseas player in BBL history?
What's the story
England's legendary swing bowler James Anderson has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season.
The 42-year-old, who is set to turn 43 next month, will become the oldest overseas player in the league's history if picked by any of the eight BBL clubs during Thursday's international player draft.
Anderson is one of over 600 players from around the world to have nominated for this year's BBL and WBBL drafts.
Draft significance
Anderson's inclusion in BBL draft
Anderson's inclusion in the BBL draft is a major development, considering he recently played his first T20 match in over a decade.
He had previously nominated for the Indian Premier League auction in December and The Hundred draft in March but went unsold on both occasions.
However, after recovering from an early-season calf injury, he has made a successful return with Lancashire, playing four matches in UK's domestic T20 Blast and taking 10 wickets at 10.30 (ER: 6.86).
Career evolution
Anderson's remarkable career
Anderson's career has been nothing short of remarkable. He is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 704 wickets in 188 Tests.
However, his international career was cut short last year, a moment he had compared to a scene from Goodfellas.
Despite not having the same short-form pedigree as other big names in the draft, Anderson remains an intriguing prospect with his impressive Test record.
Information
Anderson would be only behind Hogg
If Anderson features in the upcoming BBL edition, he would be the second-oldest player to play the league. Anderson's age would be 43 years and 140 days at the estimated start of the season in December. He would overtake Shane Warne (43y, 125d) and will only be behind Brad Hogg (46y, 350 days).
Stats
Over 50 scalps in T20 cricket
Anderson has now raced to 51 wickets from 48 T20s with an average of 27.86. His economy rate in the format reads 8.33.
Anderson took 18 wickets in 19 T20Is at 30.66 for England.
Earlier this month, Anderson played his first T20 in over a decade.
The 42-year-old seamer made a statement by recording his best T20 figures.
He took three wickets for just 17 runs from four overs, powering Lancashire to a four-wicket victory over Durham.