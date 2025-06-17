What's the story

England's legendary swing bowler James Anderson has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 season.

The 42-year-old, who is set to turn 43 next month, will become the oldest overseas player in the league's history if picked by any of the eight BBL clubs during Thursday's international player draft.

Anderson is one of over 600 players from around the world to have nominated for this year's BBL and WBBL drafts.